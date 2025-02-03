Community supports Special Olympics cheer team

By Clifton Haskin

VINITA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Vinita community members raised $10,000 to support a Special Olympics cheer team.

The team advanced to the state qualifier competition in late February; these funds helped them pay to go. Their captain, Chelsea Bell, looks forward to practicing every Sunday. Seven volunteer coaches help her and her 11 teammates practice their kicks, tumbles, and routines.

“I have a lot of fun with it. It is so much fun to have all the other. Cheerleaders being able to cheer with us,” said Bell.

However, none of that fun would have been possible without the support of their fellow Oklahomans. The community donated everything from the mats to the shoes to the ribbons.

“I think it’s awesome, it’s great,” said Bell.

Their head coach, Kasi Kennedy, said their competition to qualify for the state tournament is on February 28 at the Broken Arrow Event Center.

“Pretty mind-blowing as a fundraiser just to see the massive amount of support from the Vinita community in particular,” said Kennedy.

Bell said she’s round of what she’s been able to do because of the support from the community.

“I’m very pound, and I’m very proud of myself to have that confidence in me. It’s amazing,” said Bell.

