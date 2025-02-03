Beloved Maryland figure skating coach killed in D.C. plane crash remembered for perseverance

By Tara Lynch

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A beloved Maryland figure skating coach who was killed in the midair plane crash over the Potomac River was remembered for his drive, determination and work ethic.

Alexandr Sasha Kirsanov, a figure skating coach at Ice World in Harford County and former coach for the University of Delaware Figure Skating Club, was one of 67 people who died in the Jan. 29 collision between an American Airlines plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, D.C.

Kirsanov, two of his skaters and their families were honored on Sunday at the University of Delaware.

“I can’t remember Sasha ever showing up and not giving everything he could to that moment,” said Joel McKeever, Figure Skating Coach at the University of Delaware. “And that’s what made him special as a coach.”

Kirsanov came to the United States in the 1990s from Russia to pursue his dreams on the ice. He lived out his American dream of inspiring people in and out of the rink.

He was in Wichita, Kansas for a national figure skating competition with two of his students. All of them and their families were on the plane that crashed near Reagan National Airport.

“He thought he was going to come back on Monday but he wanted to stay for the kids,” McKeever said.

McKeever said on Wednesday evening, he began receiving several phone calls and concerned text messages, asking if he was OK and if he could reply. He then quickly realized his best friend, who he jokingly called his “skating wife,” was on board.

“Your biggest supporter” Joel McKeever remembers when Kirsanov, his best friend, immigrated to the United States, but had no money and spoke only a little English.

However, Kirsanov’s legacy changed into a proud coach who was passionate about inspiring others.

“He would work seven days a week,” McKeever said. “He would make sure he would work extra so his daughter could go to private school, so she would not know what it’s like to have no safety net.”

Kirsanov is also remembered for pushing his skaters to be their best every day and pursue their passions.

“You were in it and you wanted something, he was there with you,” added Michelle Dumler-McKeever, a staff coach at the University of Delaware. “He was going to be your biggest supporter.”

American dream Kirsanov moved to the United States after winning the Russian Junior Championship, according to McKeever. He was an ice dancer, and after his partner moved back to Russia, McKeever says he worked daily to “make it.”

Eventually, McKeever said Kirsanov received his American Citizenship, got married, and had a child. He always put others ahead of himself and was never afraid of hard work.

Sean Kay and Angela Yang were two of the skaters on board and were coached by Kirsanov. They were ice-dancing partners who were dedicated to their craft at such an early age.

“They loved it,” McKeever said. “I could see when they were exhausted at the end of the day, and they still wanted it. They loved the sport. It was their lives, and you could tell it was going to be their lives for the rest of their lives.”

Online fundraisers for each victim’s family has raised more than $80,000 each.

