Houston Community College Elects New Board Leadership to Shape a Brighter Future

January 31, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON (Jan. 30, 2025) – With education and workforce development at the heart of Houston’s growth, the Houston Community College (HCC) Board of Trustees is embracing new leadership to drive the institution forward. In a decisive move at its Jan. 29 meeting, HCC elected Eva L. Loredo as the new board chair, Laolu Davies-Yemitan as vice chair, and Sean Cheben as secretary—each bringing a wealth of experience and a passion for serving Houston’s diverse communities.

A Legacy of Leadership: Eva L. Loredo’s Dedication to Education As the newly appointed Chair of the HCC Board of Trustees, Eva L. Loredo is no stranger to leadership, education, or the power of transformation. A lifelong educator with 36 years in the classroom, Loredo began her career as a teacher’s assistant before becoming an elementary school teacher, an assistant principal, and finally the principal of Gallegos Elementary School. Now, in her 15th year on the board, she remains committed to student success, emphasizing equity, opportunity, and the impact of education on the community. “I always believe I am here because of the students,” Loredo said, reflecting on her journey. “I want to make a difference. With God’s help and with all of you, I know we’re going to do great things.” Her leadership signals a continued focus on expanding educational access, workforce development, and innovative learning opportunities at HCC, ensuring that every student—regardless of background—can pursue their dreams.

Laolu Davies-Yemitan: Championing Housing & Economic Growth Newly elected Vice Chair Laolu Davies-Yemitan, who represents District IV, is a force in Houston’s community development and real estate sectors. As the principal of Five Woods Realty, he has dedicated his career to creating workforce housing, urban infill, and sustainable living spaces for working and middle-class families. His expertise in urban planning and economic development aligns with HCC’s mission to prepare students for high-demand careers, ensuring they not only receive an education but also thrive in Houston’s evolving economy.

Sean Cheben: Engineering a Stronger Future for HCC Secretary Sean Cheben, representing District V, brings an analytical and strategic perspective to the board. A chemical engineer by trade, Cheben has held leadership roles in engineering, project management, and operations, offering insight into workforce needs and how HCC can adapt its programs to align with industry demands. His vision for HCC centers on bridging education and industry, ensuring that students graduate not just with degrees, but with careers that sustain them and their families.

A Bold Future for HCC Under New Leadership HCC Chancellor Dr. Margaret Ford Fisher praised the newly elected officers, emphasizing their dedication to public service, community impact, and student success. “We are fortunate to have these dedicated leaders agree to serve in these vital leadership roles,” said Chancellor Ford Fisher. “Their passion for public service and HCC’s mission is inspiring and helps empower our students to advance personally and professionally. They each are making an enormous difference in our community.” At the same meeting, Chancellor Ford Fisher also expressed gratitude to Dr. Cynthia Lenton-Gary, the outgoing Board Chair representing District VII, for her unwavering commitment to HCC and its mission. Lenton-Gary’s leadership set the foundation for continued innovation, accessibility, and excellence in the college’s programs.

Houston Community College: A Pillar of Opportunity As one of the largest singly accredited, open-admission community colleges in the nation, HCC serves as a launchpad for students from all walks of life. With 14 Centers of Excellence and numerous satellite campuses throughout Houston, HCC continues to prepare individuals for success in technology, business, healthcare, and the skilled trades. From associate degrees and workforce training to lifelong learning programs, HCC is shaping the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators—and with this dynamic new board leadership, the future looks even brighter.

