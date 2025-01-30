Steuben Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scam targeting inmates families

By Kurt Martone

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) — Scammers appear to be targeting the families of inmates in Steuben County. According to the Steuben County Sheriff, scammers are contacting families and claiming that they can help release their loved ones for a fee.

Law enforcement are advising families to not send money or share any personal information with the scammers.

The Sheriff said the families could be being targeted through the inmate search feature on the Steuben County Sheriff App.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office launched their app back in 2020. The program gives anyone the ability to access inmate and sex offender records, active warrants and more throughout Steuben County.

The app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com. The site specializes in app development for sheriffs’ offices and public safety organizations across the country.

