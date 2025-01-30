Mourning the victims of the Elkhart Martin’s shooting

By Annie Kate

ELKHART, Ind. (WBND) — “Rest in peace, my beautiful girl. We love you. Dad and Nancy.”

Those words were left on a banner outside Martin’s Supermarket on Jackson Boulevard in Elkhart. They join dozens of similar messages covering the banner adorned with “We ❤️ Elkhart,” a stark reminder of Monday’s tragedy.

Community members began signing the banner, leaving flowers and candles, at a vigil Tuesday night, barely 24 hours after a gunman opened fire inside the store, killing two and injuring two Elkhart police officers. The officers, both expected to be okay, returned fire, killing the suspect.

Annasue Rocha was just 19 years old and an employee at Martin’s. She was often called “Annie.” She graduated from Elkhart High School in 2023.

The other victim is 49-year-old Benjamin Jeffery, who was shopping with his wife at Martin’s Monday evening.

“He’d give you the shirt off his back whether it fit or not. That’s Ben,” said Jennifer Tobey, executive director for Elkhart County Emergency Management.

Sadly, Jeffery was no stranger to tragedy, Tobey said he lost his family, his first wife and daughters, in a house fire in the 90s. It was this that inspired him to volunteer for the Red Cross.

“He joins Red Cross so that he can learn how to help families like he was helped during his devastation,” Tobey said.

Jeffery also volunteered for the Salvation Army and Elkhart County Emergency Management.

“He always found a way to still find something that he could do to help others, stay positive, or spread the great word of God. That’s Ben, he is a hero.”

The Community Foundation of Elkhart County has pledged to use its Community Crisis Fund toward those impacted by the horrific shooting.

