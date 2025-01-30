1 person found in Bellevue inside of a vehicle that fell through a parking garage

By Christiana Cates, Ross Guidotti

BELLEVUE (KDKA) — The Bellevue Fire Department found a person inside of a vehicle that fell through a parking garage after 12:30 a.m. Thursday on S Fremont Avenue.

The top floor collapsed after a driver was pulling out of the spot and the structure failed.

“Heard some commotion, looked out the window, and here a car fell through the garages right in front of where I park, they need a wrecker or crane to lift me out because they’re afraid the ceiling is going to go in the next garage,” said John Trecki whose car is trapped near the collapse.

Two crews on the ground worked together to free the woman trapped in the vehicle and she was sent to Northwest EMS for care.

Bellevue Borough said the structure was built in the early 70s and borough officials started the inspection process.

