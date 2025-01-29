Teen raises more than $27K to help critically ill child’s wish come true

By Alexa Velez

NAPLES, Florida (WBBH) — Seventeen-year-old Darren Nieves, vice president of the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Youth Leadership Committee, organized a fundraiser called “Auctions for Wishes” to help grant the wish of 14-year-old Daniel Cardenas, a local teen battling congenital heart disease.

Originally setting a goal to raise $5,000, Nieves’ event exceeded all expectations, bringing in a total of $27,380—enough to make Daniel’s wish come true.

“He’s a great boy […] I was really touched by his story because of how close in age we are. It could be me. It could be anybody here at my school,” Nieves said.

Nieves hosted the fundraiser this month with the help of his classmates. The event featured live music, a live painter, 26 auction lots, private chefs, and generous donations from local businesses.

“We had fine dinners on Fifth Ave here in Naples. We had two Ferrari experiences and a Porsche for the weekend experience. We had some orchids. We had a lot of wine,” Nieves said.

AJ Biasi, one of Nieves’ classmates who volunteered during the event, said the experience was heartwarming. “I think my favorite part of the event was being able to grant a wish and doing it alongside my fellow classmates I’ve been friends with for many years,” Biasi said.

Although the details of Daniel’s wish are still a surprise, Nieves is excited for the moment Daniel learns what it is…coming soon!

