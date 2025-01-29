Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office rescues cows that fell through ice on frozen pond

By James Gavato

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colorado (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office rescued cows that had fallen through ice on a frozen pond for the second time in the last three days.

Volunteer dive and fire teams, along with Emergency Management staff made the rescues at a pond in eastern Pueblo County.

On Monday, three cows were safely rescued by firefighters. The sheriff’s office says a similar incident happened with two cows on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the cows had wandered onto the icy pond and fell through, causing them to get stuck in the water. A passerby say the cows and called the sheriff’s office.

In Monday’s rescue, firefighters were able to break a chunk of ice, which allowed two of the cows to walk through with the help from first responders. A volunteer from the dive team went into the water with a strap around their stomach and was able to pull the third cow to safety.

