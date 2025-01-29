Inmate escaped through roof with cellmates’ help, authorities say

By WRAL Staff

North Carolina (WRAL) — An inmate escaped Sunday from his cell, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said, with the help of his cellmates, John Nigh removed a ceiling grating and escaped through the roof of the facility using the ventilation system. They said his cellmates stuffed a mattress to make it look like Nigh was still asleep in his cell.

The escape occurred around 4 p.m.

Nigh is described as a white man who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has a tattoo “JMN” on his upper left arm and a cross on his upper right arm.

According to authorities, Nigh should be considered dangerous.

Deputies from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Nigh with assistance from the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357, their local law enforcement agency or 911.

