72-year-old bus driver arrested on multiple charges, including OWI



WTMJ, KERLYN ALVAREZ, CNN

By Jay Sirkin

Click here for updates on this story

HARTLAND, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — A 72-year-old bus driver in Hartland was arrested Monday and faces multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated, after police said he wouldn’t let kids off the bus and was driving erratically.

The ordeal unfolded just before 4:30 p.m. when a student called 911 from the school bus to report the concerning behavior.

The driver eventually stopped the bus, and parents who arrived to pick up their children confronted him. The entire bus was evacuated, and the driver drove away, according to police.

Hartland police later conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver after further investigation.

He was booked into the Waukesha County Jail and referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office on charges of operating while intoxicated (first offense) with a passenger under 16 years old, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The bus was operated by Dousman Transport Company for the Hartland-Lakeside School District.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hartland Police Department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.