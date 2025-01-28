WWII veteran turned Orioles usher celebrates 100th birthday

By Jonathan Hunter

PERRY POINT, Maryland (WMAR) — Over at the Perry Point VA Medical Center, Kernie Thompson is a beloved man, who recently celebrated a major milestone.

He just turned 100.

Thompson still likes to stay busy.

On any given day, you’ll find him working on art projects.

“Sometimes I play games, sometimes we have bible study,” said Thompson.

However, earlier this month, he took a break from his busy schedule to have a big party at Perry Point.

“I feel good being 100,” said Thompson.

Thompson, who was drafted to serve in World War II, has lived a full life.

In the service he was nicknamed ‘Young Boy’ for being the youngest solider in his company.

“I feel good about serving my country. I feel like it was my duty,” said Thompson.

After leaving the military and working in the maintenance field, Thompson found a job that became the joy of his life.

An usher for the Baltimore Orioles, even receiving a team ring.

“It was exciting. When I wasn’t seating people, I had the chance to glance at the game when they were playing the game.”

The 100-year-old war veteran has simple advice for others aspiring to live a long life.

“Take one day at a time. It’s no secret what God can do,” said Thompson.

