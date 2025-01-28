Two children found dead, trapped under ice in Kansas lake

By KAKE Staff

LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) — Authorities in eastern Kansas say two children who were reported missing have been found dead in an icy lake.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded at around 8 p.m. Monday to the Lake Chaparral Community for the report of two children who had not been seen for several hours. Deputies requested assistance from the county fire department.

The sheriff’s office said searchers found evidence leading them to believe the two children had been around the lake.

“The Sheriff’s Office utilized an aerial drone to search above the water,” the sheriff’s office said, “tragically the two juveniles were discovered deceased in the water and trapped under the ice.”

A dive team from Overland Park responded to assist in recovering the children’s bodies from the icy water.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends that have been affected by this tragedy,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have not released the children’s names or ages. The investigation is ongoing.

