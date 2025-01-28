Trump pledges executive order to fast-track road repairs in western North Carolina

By Kimberly King

ASHEVILLE, North Caroline (WLOS) — Friday, Jan. 24, President Trump Friday vowed to sign a Presidential executive order to get Western North Carolina roads built back faster and specifically stated his order would eliminate the need for permitting.

“Today, I’ll also be signing an executive order slashing all red tape and bureaucratic barriers and permits to ensure the rapid reconstruction of the roads here in Western North Carolina,” said Trump in Swannanoa. “We’re going to go through a permitting process that’s called no permitting, just get it done, that’s the way they built them many years ago, I guarantee you that. “

White House Spokesman Kush Desai sent News Thirteen a link to an Executive Order Trump signed Friday that includes a request for additional actions to Help North Carolina Families. (a) Clearing Roads:

“To accelerate rebuilding and community recovery, the Secretary of Transportation, the Secretary of Homeland Security, acting through the Administrator of FEMA, and the Administrator of the Small Business Administration shall immediately take all necessary and appropriate measures, including through direct assistance, loans, and other available means, to expedite roadway clearance or rebuilding, including the section of Interstate 40 in North Carolina that remains closed, and the repair or rebuilding of roads and bridges on private property in areas of North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene.” The order doesn’t discuss eliminating permitting processes for roads whether public or private, but states agencies should take “all necessary and appropriate measures to expedite roadway clearance or rebuilding and the repair or rebuilding of roads and bridges on private property in areas of North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene.”

Trump also signed an Executive Order to create a FEMA task force to examine the agency’s work.

Trump also said he would work to get the US Army Corp of Engineers to do more work in the Mountains. News 13 has confirmed that Brigadeer General Daniel Hibner, South Atlantic Division Commander for the US Army Corp of Engineers, will be on the ground this week in Western North Carolina.

There’s still tremendous damage across the region, but there’s also major progress. News 13 saw crews working at a repaved stretch of Swannanoa River Road by the WNC Nature Center on Monday, Jan. 27.

“We live right here,” said Leslie Dunn who lives in the nearby View Point community in East Asheville. “We’re delighted that this road is going to open soon.”

NCDOT spokesman David Uchiyama reports there were 9,200 damaged sites and more than 1,400 roads closed since the storm.

“As previously released earlier this month,” said Uchiyama. “The magnitude of damage was staggering.” Uchiyama said more than 85% of the roads have reopened with about 185 sections that remain closed. “You need your riverbanks fixed,” said Trump Friday. “You need a lot of roads fixed and we’re going to get it done in rapid time.”

Trump said his team would be calling leaders at the US Army Corp of Engineers. In a statement from Stacey Reese, spokeswoman for the Corp’s work in WNC said the following about the Corp’s work regarding debris and water. DEBRIS:

“USACE is currently tasked with removing over 2 million cubic yards of storm-generated debris in seven counties, as well as the city of Asheville, North Carolina, Lake Lure, Chimney Rock and the North Carolina Arboretum. USACE is providing technical monitoring in 24 counties,” The US Army Corp of Engineers statement said.

“Significant amounts of vegetative, construction, demolition and other debris in the right of way and waterways in counties throughout western North Carolina will require a months-long effort and involve state/local contracted debris removal specialist and the use of the USACE Advanced Contracting Initiative,” The US Army Corp of Engineers statement said.

WATER:

“Task Force Water deployed to western North Carolina Oct. 6. Since then, the team conducted 20 site assessments within Buncombe, Yancey, Avery, McDowell and Mitchell counties to determine potential temporary potable water repairs,” The US Army Corp of Engineers statement said.

“USACE has projects at Burnett/North Fork Reservoir, Bee Tree/William DeBruhl Water Treatment Plant and Spruce Pine for turbidity reduction systems to help pull water from the reservoirs, treat the water and then send it to the water treatment facility for additional treatment prior to the water going to the community,” The US Army Corp of Engineers statement said. “Private property debris removal and waterway debris removal. I do not have an exact start date for these missions,” The US Army Corp of Engineers statement said.

