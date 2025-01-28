New Orleans human trafficking task force adds manpower for Super Bowl

By Anum Siddiqui

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Law enforcement officials are warning Super Bowl visitors of heightened concerns about human trafficking.

New Orleans FBI Special Agent in Charge Lyonel Myrthil says the department leads a child exploitation and human trafficking task force for the city. With the Super Bowl in town, the FBI is adding their 55 field offices and state and local partners to help out.

“Particular during this Super Bowl, there will be a significant law enforcement presence in New Orleans. Not just highlighting the events that happened over the past few weeks, but in just general, not just combating human trafficking but crimes in general,” Myrthil said.

The nonprofit Eden Center spent the past year training law enforcement ahead of the big game. Jennifer Best, CEO of The Eden Center, says the organization provides a safe space and resources for survivors.

“During their time with us, they are here to access case management, they are here to access trauma therapy, they are here to access job readiness,” Best said.

The Eden Center provides services for up to 20 people, which can be permanent or emergency services. They say human trafficking impacts everyone, including children, the elderly, women and men who are underserved.

According to the state’s human trafficking prevention office, in 2023, more than 1,700 people were served. 76 percent of those cases were newly reported. Best the number of people being served is going up as a result of more police enforcement and education.

“We’re reporting more. It’s not that it is happening more; we are reporting more,” she said.

Police ask you to look out for the following potential signs of human trafficking:

person working in the same place they live malnourishment among children bruises or other signs of abuse person is deferring to another person before giving information person is not in control of their own finances

“Where there is opportunity for the economy to be boosted, there is also opportunity for traffickers,” Best said.

In addition, a national campaign is involving hotels and airlines to spot human trafficking:

Hotels: Booking.com, G6 Hospitality and IHG Hotels & Resorts are educating staff and travel partners to recognize signs of trafficking. Airlines: Airline partners Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and British Airways are broadcasting the campaign’s awareness video to millions of travelers. Transportation: Collaboration with Uber to provide drivers with hangtags containing information on reporting suspected trafficking, including the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Public Education: The campaign seeks to dispel common myths about human trafficking and empower individuals to recognize and respond to signs of exploitation.

Those who suspect signs of human trafficking are urged to call the national hotline at 888-373-7888

