‘It was you’: New interrogation video released in case of murdered teen

By Hayley Crombleholme

Click here for updates on this story

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released new interrogation video of Jerry Dorisme, the man accused of killing 13-year-old Rose Dieujuste in July 2024.

This comes just a few days after a judge determined Dorisme is competent to stand trial.

The video lays out a lot of the evidence the sheriff’s office claims they have in the case that could connect Dorisme to the crime. But it doesn’t appear Dorisme speaks for the entirety of the more than two-hour long video.

“We have people in the complex that saw you coming out of that area where we found (redacted) OK,” a detective says in the video. “We have video from the complex that shows you following (redacted) to the building where she was killed.”

Though Dorisme doesn’t respond, the detective lays out some of the evidence his office claims to have. He says the teen was killed with a knife and that across from the complex where she was killed, on the very same day, Dorisme bought one.

“We have video of you buying this knife,” the detective says.

Detectives even tell Dorisme his own family told them he matched the photo of Dieujuste’s suspected killer seen in the complex.

“Your dad told us this was you,” the detective says.

He says Dorisme’s dad took them to a bucket where Dorisme kept clothes, and the detective seems to suggest the clothes they found matched the clothes their suspect caught on camera in the area was wearing.

“There’s no question, Jerry, it was you,” the detective says. “We have your clothes, we have you buying the knife, we have you on video, we have people identifying you. There’s no question that you were there.”

State prosecutors announced in October they plan to seek the death penalty in this case. Dorisme is set to make his next appearance in court in April.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.