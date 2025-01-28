Inmate, staff members at Upstate Correctional Facility hospitalized after exposure to ‘unknown substance’

By Isabel Meara, Shelby Lincoln, Benny Nezaj

MALONE, New York (WPTZ) — Several staff members and an inmate at Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone have been hospitalized for being exposed to an “unknown substance” days after multiple staff members at the prison were hospitalized in a similar incident.

The Department of Corrections says this happened Saturday around 11 p.m. in the infirmary when staff interacted with an unresponsive inmate. According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Benevolent Association, the inmate had a similar reaction to the previous exposures.

Officials tell NBC5 that three correctional officers and two nurses also became sick. One correctional officer and a nurse needed doses of Narcan to be revived. The inmate was taken to an outside hospital.

The staff members have been released from the hospital.

The Department of Corrections Special Investigations and New York State Police Hazmat team were called to the scene. An investigation is underway.

On Wednesday, 20 employees from the Upstate Correctional Facility, along with two other individuals, were hospitalized. It happened after an interaction with an inmate who was involved in a fight with another inmate. Among those hospitalized were 12 correctional officers, seven nurses and one office assistant.

Officials from Alice Hyde Medical Center confirmed that incarcerated individuals and an emergency medical services provider were also hospitalized following the incident last week. According to the NYSCOPBA, the staff members began feeling lightheaded, dizzy and nauseous after interacting with the inmate, who was involved in the altercation.

Hospital officials have stated that the employees suffered some form of “chemical exposure,” although the exact substance involved is still unclear. Hazmat teams were dispatched to the facility Wednesday and did not find any hazardous materials.

This series of events has concerned those in the Malone Community.

Lisa Coryea, owner of the Tailwagger Cafe in Malone, expressed her concerns for those working at Upstate Correctional Facility, to whom she serves food daily. Coryea, whose business regularly delivers meals to prison employees, is worried about the safety of the workers after dozens of staff members recently fell ill due to chemical exposure.

“I’m concerned for the people that work at the prison, of course. I don’t know how the drug got into the prison, but they have a very difficult job over there. And I am concerned for their safety every day,” Coryea said.

The repeated chemical exposure incidents have sparked concern among local lawmakers. Democratic Assemblyman Billy Jones called for stronger protections to ensure the safety of correctional staff and prevent illicit substances from entering the facility.

Republican state Sen. Dan Stec echoed these concerns, stating that, given the challenging and dangerous work faced by correctional officers, there should be no reason they should have to perform their duties under the threat of unknown drug exposures or overdoses.

Stec says he is planning to meet with prison staff later this week. NBC5 has reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office for a comment, but instead, officials have directed inquiries to the Department of Corrections.

