Woman grateful to make it to work safely after passing deputy-involved shooting

By Kennedy Mason

ARCADIA, Florida (WBBH) — Meagan Plymale was heading to work along state Road 71 on Thigen Road on Saturday around 4:30 a.m.

She said it was a normal day until she saw officers of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office lining state Road 72 after a deputy-involved shooting.

“I was just kind of concerned,” Plymale said. “I said, ‘What’s going on down there? I hope everyone’s OK.’ There has been more than five cops up that way.”

Investigators blocked off state Road 72 near the Crown Roofing business.

The DCSO said deputies pulled over Matthew Rollie for having an active warrant out of Forsyth County, Georgia, for enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Deputies shot and killed him after Rollie fired at deputies multiple times.

Plymale said she’s grateful for the deputy who protected so many people — including her.

“I’m glad that person is not here to make any more bad decisions,” she said. “This guy risked his safety to make sure people like me are safe because that’s close to where I live. That could have been me.”

Plymale said she is also feeling blessed she made it to work safely.

