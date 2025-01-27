Only in KC: Giant buffalo statue gets special Chiefs makeover

By JoBeth Davis

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — In every group there are varying degrees of fandom. There’s general dedication to your team…and then there’s buying a giant buffalo at an auction to tailgate.

A Lee’s Summit, Missouri, couple is in the latter category.

Robert and Shery Batliner made a recent trip to Gardner, Kansas, to an auction with a special purchase in mind: A giant buffalo statue.

The mission? An amazing Kansas City Chiefs tailgate experience.

As you can see in the photo submitted by Mindy Ferguson Klehr, the Batliners had the winning bid, so they strapped the buffalo in on the back of their truck, and took it for a cruise around town.

Then, they dressed it up as a Kansas City “Chief” for an unforgettable tailgating experience.

