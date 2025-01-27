My enemy to the rescue – water saves “Betty the Cat”

By Travis Case

Click here for updates on this story

BEL AIR, Maryland (WMAR) — There aren’t too many things cats hate more than water. As irony would have it, sometimes, one’s enemy can be one’s saving grace.

According to the Bel Air Volunteer company and Deputy State Fire Marshal, an electrical fire triggered an automatic fire sprinkler system which not only saved the property of a Bel Air resident but also the life of his furry best friend, “Betty the Cat.”

Authorities say the fire started at 555 South Atwood Road, at Park View at Bel Air, started Sunday afternoon around 1:15 pm. Once the Bel Air Volunteer Company and surrounding departments arrived at the senior community, they quickly evacuated everyone out of the building.

Soon after, the fire was discovered in the kitchen of apartment 421. The man staying in the unit said he noticed the fire coming from behind his stove and refrigerator.

He attempted to put the fire out, but he was quickly overwhelmed by the flames. As a result, he had to exit the apartment, leaving behind “Betty,” his cat.

Deputy Fire Marshals would later find Betty during their initial investigation. She was discovered meowing and drenched from the sprinkler inside the apartment.

Betty was later reunited with her owner by Bel Air VFC Sgt. Cameron.

Fortunately, the fire didn’t overtake the building. Only the folks who live in apartments 421, 321, and 221 will remain temporarily displaced while they are being helped by family and friends.

All other residents returned to their units.

No injuries were reported with just about $50,000 in damages.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.