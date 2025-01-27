Man arrested after allegedly assaulting women in Whataburger bathroom in Florence

By Sarah Broadway

FLORENCE, Alabama (WAAY) — Florence Police arrested a man on Saturday after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women in a bathroom at Whataburger in Florence.

It happened at the Whataburger located at 1554 Florence Blvd.

Florence Police arrested Adonnis O’Brian Bailey.

According to the two women assaulted, Bailey entered the women’s restroom and attempted to take off their clothes. The women say they fought back and were able to escape.

According to Florence Police, Bailey was confronted when he left the bathroom and was kept from leaving the restaurant until police arrived.

Bailey was arrested and booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center for first degree Sex Abuse.

