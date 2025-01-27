iPhone sale turns violent: Couple shot at after man ambushed

By Amy Fleury

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — A Milwaukee woman has been charged after an iPhone sale gone wrong.

According to the criminal complaint, 24-year-old Daijah Adams was on the balcony of a home near 23rd and Center streets on Jan. 17 when a couple arrived to sell a phone for $600.

She told them to “go around back.” The victim’s girlfriend stayed in the car as the man went into the house.

She said she got a bad feeling and called her boyfriend. She told investigators she heard another man threaten her boyfriend, the criminal complaint says.

Then, two men then walked her boyfriend back to the car. The complaint says the boyfriend was “naked” and had a gun “pointed at his head.”

The men demanded the girlfriend get out of the car while they searched it. They took her purse and wallet and the boyfriend’s cellphone.

The criminal complaint says the men demanded her boyfriend drive the car with the girlfriend in back behind the driver. As the couple drove off, the complaint says the men shot at them. The woman was hit in the shoulder.

Police later charged Adams, the woman the couple met first at the house, with armed robbery and recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime.

WISN 12 News is working to learn if anyone else has been charged.

