High school coach accused of supplying students with drugs, alcohol

By Alex Svenson, Brianna Borghi

QUINCY, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A varsity cheer coach in Quincy is under investigation by the school district following allegations that the coach provided alcohol and marijuana to Quincy High School students, shared inappropriate images online and breached student confidentiality by sharing private information, Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey said in a letter to the school community Friday.

In the letter, Mulvey said the alleged incidents “happened on at least one occasion.” He also said students and families who have been directly affected have been informed.

“While these very serious allegations are being investigated, the employee has been placed on administrative leave,” Mulvey said. “This investigation remains active, and not all of the details are currently known to the school department.”

The identity of the coach has not yet been released, and Mulvey said the investigation remains active as the school department does not know all of the details.

