First responders urge caution after multiple ice rescues, and one ice death over the weekend

By Emily Pofahl

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WISN) — It was a busy weekend for first responders after multiple reports of people falling through the ice on Muskego, Wind and Pewaukee lakes.

Now, Lake Country Fire and Rescue is reminding people to be extremely cautious heading out onto the ice.

A 61-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after falling through the ice on a UTV on Pewaukee Lake, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and Lake Country Fire and Rescue.

Lake Country Fire and Rescue said they were dispatched to the lake just after 3 p.m. They also received reports that bystanders were trying to rescue the man. According to LCFR, responders arrived to the scene at 3:14 p.m. and confirmed that the man and his UTV could not be seen from the surface.

“There were bystanders that were attempting to make the rescue for them,” LCFR Deputy Chief Jeremy Wachtl, said. “We have to control a lot of chaos.”

Scuba divers then entered the water about half an hour later at 3:45 p.m. The man was found a few moments afterward and removed from the water. Responders then began CPR at 3:48 p.m.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said the man was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

“All ice is never completely safe,” Wachtl said.

With reports of ice rescues on Wind Lake and Muskego Lake this weekend as well, Wachtl is pleading with people to be cautious.

“Don’t go out by yourself. Have a way to call for help,” he said.

Wachtl said there are parts of the lake where water circulates faster — making the ice thinner.

“They can be everywhere, you just don’t see them until something like this happens,” he said. “Pewaukee Lake is notorious for having springs throughout the lake. You just don’t know where they are unless you’re experienced and out on the lake all the time.”

Wachtl said you can minimize by being prepared. He suggests wearing a flotation device at all times, and carrying rope in case someone does fall through.

Crews in Racine County rescued four people from the icy waters on Wind Lake Saturday night. The first happened around 7 p.m. when a person driving a dirt bike on the ice fell through.

Then, about two hours later, three men fell through the ice in a UTV. One of them went to the hospital with nonfatal injuries.

On Muskego Lake, there were two separate cases of people on ATVs going into the water. Crews pulled one man out of the water around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. The Tess Corners Fire Department said he dialed 911 with his nose after going into the water while driving a four-wheeler.

Then, Muskego police said three people on an ATV went into the water just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday. They were all able to get out on their own.

