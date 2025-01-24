Spirit Airlines updates dress code policy. Here’s how South Florida flyers are reacting.

By Anna McAllister

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — Spirit Airlines has rolled out a stricter dress code policy, warning passengers they could be denied boarding or removed from flights based on their attire.

The low-cost airline, headquartered in Dania Beach, updated its contract of carriage outlines restrictions on see-through clothing, exposed breasts or buttocks, other private parts, lewd or offensive clothing or tattoos and bare feet.

The policy change has sparked mixed reactions among South Florida passengers.

“It’s just too many rules. People are just trying to get to where they’re going,” said Rastaway J., a Spirit passenger. “I feel like you shouldn’t put rules on how people wear their clothes while flying.”

Andrea Garcia shared similar concerns: “That’s bad because you should wear whatever you want. Even if someone doesn’t like it, they don’t have a say in what people wear.”

Others defended the airline’s right to enforce such policies.

“They’re the owners. They can do whatever they want,” said Zaidiel Cardoza. “I’m a business owner as well, and I have certain rules at my establishment, so they can have rules too.”

The changes have prompted some passengers to rethink their loyalty to Spirit Airlines.

“If they change more things, yeah, for sure I’ll reconsider flying with them,” Garcia said.

“Just hearing that makes me want to stay away from Spirit, for sure,” added Rastaway J.

Spirit Airlines has not responded to requests for comment regarding the updated dress code.

