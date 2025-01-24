New “Calexit” bid for California secession approved for signature gathering in effort to put measure on ballot

By Tim Fang

California (KPIX) — Proponents of a future ballot measure urging California to secede from the United States and become an independent country have been cleared to gather signatures.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced Thursday that a measure introduced by Marcus Evans of Fresno must receive more than 500,000 signatures by late July.

According to the text of the measure, the state would be required to create a 20-member state commission to study California’s viability as an independent country in 2027 and to publish a report the following year.

Members of the commission, who would be picked at random by the Secretary of State, would have to meet certain requirements, such as being nominated by 100 registered voters and must have California residency for at least five years.

The measure would also place the following question on the November 2028 ballot: “Should California leave the United States and become a free and independent country?”

If the ballot question is approved, the proposal would declare a “vote of no confidence in the United States of America”, but would not change the state’s government or its relationship with the U.S. The measure would also call for the removal of the U.S. flag from all state buildings.

Approval would require at least 50% voter participation and 55% voting “yes.”

According to a fiscal analysis from the Legislative Analyst’s office, the measure would cost the state $10 million in election-related costs and to form the new commission, along with $2 million in annual costs to operate the commission.

Evans has been part of other initiative campaigns calling for the state to secede, including a proposal following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election. That campaign was dubbed “#Calexit” by many, a play on the Brexit vote that took place in the United Kingdom that year.

Weber said proponents must gather 546,651 signatures from registered voters, which is 5% of total votes cast for governor in the 2022 election. Proponents face a deadline of July 22.

