Mutiple NY prison staff members taken to hospital after exposure to unknown substance

By Megan Buckley, Shelby Lincoln, Benny Nezaj

MALONE, New York (WPTZ) — Multiple staff members at the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone are in the hospital after they were exposed to an “unknown substance.”

NBC5 has learned that 20 employees from the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone, along with two other individuals, were hospitalized on Wednesday after an interaction with an inmate involved in an altercation with another inmate. Among those hospitalized were 12 correctional officers, seven nurses, and one office assistant.

Officials from Alice Hyde Medical Center confirmed that incarcerated individuals and an EMS provider were also hospitalized following the incident.

According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), the staff members began feeling lightheaded, dizzy, and nauseous after interacting with the inmate, who was involved in the altercation.

Hospital officials have stated that the employees suffered some form of “chemical exposure,” although the exact substance involved is still unclear. Hazmat teams were dispatched to the facility and conducted a thorough sweep, finding no hazardous materials present.

NBC5 has learned that Narcan was administered to some of the staff members, but all those affected have been discharged from the hospital and are expected to return to work.

In a statement, Alice Hyde’s chief nursing officer praised the quick and coordinated response of the medical team, noting that their actions were “potentially life-saving.”

The statement continued, expressing deep gratitude for the professionalism, dedication, and exceptional care demonstrated in this high-stress situation.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision released a statement emphasizing that “the safety and well-being of our staff and incarcerated individuals is our top priority.”

The Saranac Lake Police Department also expressed their support for the staff at Upstate Correctional Facility, posting on Facebook that their thoughts were with the men and women at the facility following the incident.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office had not commented on the situation. A spokesperson referred NBC5 to DOCCS for further information.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Upstate Correctional is a maximum security facility for males. In a facility audit report submitted to New York State Nov. 26, 2024, auditors documented an average daily inmate population of 960 for the previous 12 months.

The facility was designed for a capacity of 1,143, the report said. The November 2024 report said there were 575 employees of the facility, 242 contractors authorized to enter the facility, and 13 volunteers authorized to have contact with inmates inside the facility.

