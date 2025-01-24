Kansas City’s loudest fans prepare for AFC Championship weekend

By Marlon Martinez

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — Chiefs fans are known to be some of the most passionate fans in the NFL.

Lynn Schmidt also known as Weird Wolf is one among many super fans you can’t miss on game days at Arrowhead.

“I was trying to come up with something that I could involve the crowd with to make them loud and crazy and I wanted to do something that signified the history of the Chiefs,” said Schmidt.

That’s when Weird Wolf was born.

“This is my 25th season of playing the Weird Wolf, and I had a couple of seasons before I came up with the character,” said Schmidt. “No, it doesn’t get old, it’s exciting.”

Being a Chiefs fan, he knows there’s a lot at stake on game days.

“We can be a part of that experience in causing false starts, delay of games, things like that when that happens when the crowd gets extra crazy loud and rowdy,” said Schmidt. “That’s that’s when we affect the game and become really part of the team.”

His passion for the team started at a young age and through the highs and lows he’s continued to follow the Chiefs.

“This is a dynasty that’s going to be remembered for a long time. And to be involved and part of that is just special,” said Schmidt.

His love for the team is not only seen at Arrowhead, you can also see it inside his home, from posters to collectible items.

“There’s a little bit of everything. There’s stuff I’ve been collecting over the years. There’s autographed stuff. There’s autographed balls. I love books, so I have just about every book that was written about the Chiefs,” said Schmidt.

But this season is beyond special for him as a fan as the Chiefs hope to become the first team in the NFL to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

“It’s it’s giddy beyond giddy I just can’t even fathom what that’s gonna feel like to pull off another successful season, another win and getting to the Super Bowl and finishing that all off. I don’t even know how you can top this,” said Schmidt.

