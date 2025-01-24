Fort Carson soldiers to be deployed to help secure U.S. southern border

By Celeste Springer

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (KRDO) — According to the U.S. Northern Command, elements of two Fort Carson units have been activated to help bolster security at the United States southern border.

The U.S. Northern Command Public Affairs Office says the following Colorado Army units will be utilized:

569th Combat Engineer Company-Armored, Fort Carson, Colorado Headquarters, 759th Military Police Battalion, Fort Carson, Colorado In total, officials say about 1,500 personnel from the Army and Marine Corps nationwide will deploy to the southern border. 2,500 service members are already there, according to officials.

“The exact number of personnel will fluctuate as units rotate personnel and as additional forces are tasked to deploy once planning efforts are finalized,” read a release. “Specific units will be announced as soon as more information is made available. These military forces will support enhanced detection and monitoring efforts and repair and emplace physical barriers.”

