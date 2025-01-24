Arkansas woman pleads guilty to stealing $300k from elderly account holders

By Adam Roberts, DMM

CONCORD, New Hampshire (KHBS/KHOG) — An Arkansas woman pleaded guilty in a case where she was accused of stealing more than $300,000 from elderly account holders.

Tyra Brown, 27, of Benton, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in federal court.

Brown worked at a credit union in New Hampshire where she was able to get access to their accounts, according to a news release sent by the prosecutor’s office.

Brown used Zelle, wire transfers, and electronic debits to take money from at least 10 people’s accounts, according to the release.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

