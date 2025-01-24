18-year-old held without bond in stabbing of high school student

By JT Moodee Lockman

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old is being held without bond in connection with a stabbing that left an Anne Arundel County high school student injured on Thursday, Jan. 24.

The 18-year-old was one of two people arrested late Thursday after the stabbing prompted a lockdown at Meade High School around 10:45 a.m.

According to a police report, the teen and the second suspect, a 14-year-old, are brothers. WJZ has chosen not to identify the 18-year-old to protect the identity of the juvenile suspect.

According to the report, a 17-year-old student was found lying on the floor suffering from stab wounds to his chest and stomach around 10 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, and as of Thursday night, was in serious, but stable condition, officers said.

School staff, surveillance video and witnesses helped police identify the two brothers as suspects. Surveillance video also showed the two suspects leaving the school campus on foot, according to the police report.

According to the report, the 17-year-old suspect became involved in an altercation with the two brothers just before he was stabbed.

The student told police that the 14-year-old suspect punched him after he had been stabbed. He also reported that he was involved in another altercation with the 18-year-old just one day prior, according to the police report.

Anne Arundel County Police investigated 10 murders in 2024, the lowest amount in more than a decade as the county saw a drastic decline in violent crime, county officials said.

Officials credited proactive patrol by officers and community engagement efforts for the reduction.

Violence in Maryland schools

Maryland saw several instances of violence in and around schools in 2024.

In September 2024, a deadly shooting at a Harford County high school, along with others across the nation, led former President Joe Biden to take action to reduce gun violence and improve active shooter drills.

In November 2024, a 14-year-old turned himself over to police several days after a shooting near a Baltimore high school injured a student.

So far in the 2024-25 school year, there have been 205 incidents of gun violence within two blocks of Baltimore City schools, leaving 14 people dead, according to CBS News’ Gun Violence Tracker.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.