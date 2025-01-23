Woman charged for theft of $100k in jewelry from retirement community residents, BCSO

By Ruby Annas

ARDEN, North Carolina (WLOS) — Dayna Lee Finnigan, 23, is facing multiple charges for stealing and selling to a pawn shop more than 100 pieces of jewelry, totaling about $100,000, according to a Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office press release sent on Jan. 22.

Here is a list of charges from the BCSO for Finnigan:

Obtaining property by false pretense exploitation of an elder adult felony larceny

The press release goes on to say that through an investigation, it was discovered that she was stealing from residents at Ardenwoods Retirement Community.

Finnigan worked at the retirement community through a third party.

The BCSO’s investigation started on Dec. 12, 2024, after complaints from the retirement residents about theft or larceny from their homes, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the press release, Finnigan was arrested on Jan. 7 and was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center.

“Total Bond: Written promise to appear,” the press release stated. This means she was released on a promise to appear in court.

Ardenwoods Retirement Community is located at 2400 Appalachian Boulevard in Arden.

