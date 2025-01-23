Teacher’s aide injured in chair-wielding incident involving student

By ShaCamree Gowdy

CORSICANA, Texas (KTVT) — A paraprofessional is recovering following an incident involving a student at Collins Intermediate School in Corsicana on Tuesday.

Corsicana ISD posted on Facebook that police have completed their investigation into the incident, during which the staffer — a trained aide who assists teachers — was injured while attempting to avoid a chair that a student had thrown in their direction.

The aide fell while avoiding the chair as it slid across the floor.

According to the Facebook post, video footage shows the injury occurred during the fall.

The campus nurse initially treated the aide, who was then taken to the hospital for further medical attention.

Since the situation was quickly resolved and learning resumed, the campus did not go into lockdown.

Due to federal privacy law, the district cannot release the names of those involved.

Second incident in less than 6 months

The incident marks the second time in less than six months that an educator has been injured in an altercation with a student at Collins Intermediate.

On Aug. 15, 2024, Assistant Principal Candra Rogers was airlifted to Parkland Hospital in Dallas after a student threw multiple chairs and then a wooden hanger at her, knocking her right eye out of its socket. Rogers had surgery but ended up being blinded in that eye.

While explaining the incident, Rogers said a behavioral teacher called for assistance, and when she arrived in the classroom, she found one student assaulted by another. The aggressor was irate and the room was ransacked.

The school district said the incident happened in a small classroom with fewer than 10 students.

Rogers called on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to update Chapter 37 of the Texas Education Code — granting teachers the authority to remove disruptive students from the classroom — to incorporate student well-being.

“Our safety is important, too,” Rogers said. “We should not fear being in the classroom with an aggressive student.”

