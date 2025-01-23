Possible Molotov cocktail thrown at car, police say

By Ross Ketschke and Ray Brewer

NASHUA, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A possible Molotov cocktail was thrown at a car in Nashua, police said, and a camera captured the incident.

Security camera footage from a nearby barber shop on West Hollis Street shows someone walking through the parking lot and hurling what appears to be a Molotov cocktail at a car in a parking lot. That car then burst into flames.

The flames eventually spread to at least two other vehicles in the parking lot. Nashua police told News 9 no one was in the vehicles at the time, and no one was injured. The burned-out vehicles were towed out of the parking lot at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

“First time I’ve seen something like that in this neighborhood, and I’ve been living around here since 2003,” said Jose Almonte from Hall of Fame Barber Shop.

Nashua police said detectives were on scene for hours investigating along with the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office.

