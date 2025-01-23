Police: Fire sergeant followed tow truck, hit drivers with his car

By Curadhan Powell

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville Fire Department sergeant has been accused of following a tow truck to its facility and attacking employees.

Court records say Jeffersontown Police called a tow service on Jan. 14 to move a vehicle without plates abandoned on a road.

When the tow truck arrived to hook up the vehicle, police said 34-year-old Ramiro Rodriguez appeared and said told them he ran out of gas.

Police said Rodriguez was told he would get his vehicle back when he paid the fee, and then Rodriguez threatened the tow truck driver.

After paying the fee, police said Rodriguez followed the tow truck several miles to the 3300 block of Collins Lane off La Grange Road.

Police said Rodriguez threatened to beat up the tow truck driver.

Two other drivers who overheard the argument told him to leave several times before Rodriguez got in his vehicle and hit them, according to LMPD.

One suffered injuries to their wrist and knee while the other suffered a cut to their mouth and injuries to their tailbone and leg.

Rodriguez fled before police could arrive, but they said the incident was caught on video surveillance.

Louisville Fire Department confirmed that Rodriguez is a sergeant with the department.

He was arrested and is being charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of third-degree terroristic threatening, operating on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render assistance.

LFD said that Rodriguez has been placed on paid administrative leave while they conduct an internal investigation.

Rodriguez posted a $5,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 30 at 9 a.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.