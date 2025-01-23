Mother, grandmother arrested in connection to death of 13-year-old girl

By abc15.com staff

TEMPE, Arizona (KNXV) — A 13-year-old girl’s mother and grandmother were arrested after the girl was found unresponsive and later died at a hospital, police announced Wednesday night.

Officials say 55-year-old Virginia Lujan called police Tuesday night just before 9 p.m. after she said she found her 13-year-old granddaughter not breathing. The girl was then rushed to a hospital where she later died Wednesday morning.

Officials say the girl was covered in bruises and sores, all in various stages of healing. Lujan told investigators that the girl had fallen down the stairs on Sunday night. She did not seek medical attention because she believed the girl would be fine, police say.

Lujan’s daughter, Jami Hodges, was temporarily staying with Lujan. Police say Lujan was caring for all five of Hodges’ children. The other four children are now in DCS custody and are being evaluated.

Police say Hodges admitted she had not been seeing her 13-year-old daughter regularly since staying with Lujan.

Officials say that when detectives had conducted a search of the home, they found what they describe as a makeshift cage, “which was full of feces and had a foul odor.”

Lujan and Hodges had allegedly admitted to police that the girl was kept in the cage “to keep control of her.” Police say the girl had serious cognitive delays and had the mental capacity of a 3-year-old.

Both Lujan and Hodges were arrested on child abuse charges. Hodges has since been released and her charges are pending.

This incident remains under investigation. Officials say more charges could be pending as more evidence is discovered.

