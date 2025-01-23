Judge orders restaurant illegally operating as a nightclub to close

By Angela Williams, Erin Pickens and Crystal Tisme

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The City of Jackson succeeded in shutting down a restaurant that police say had been operating as a nightclub.

The temporary restraining order against Dynamic Lounge was granted this morning in Hinds County Chancery Court. The Jackson City Attorney’s Office filed it after a homicide on Jan. 4, the city’s first of 2025. There was another shooting this past Sunday where an innocent bystander says he got caught in the crossfire of two men firing at each other.

he order, signed by Judge Tiffany Grove, states the Lynch Street business is closed until a Feb. 4 hearing in her court. It was already scheduled to address the complaints by police and people in the neighborhood about gunfire, suspected drug use, excessive noise, and traffic.

Documents filed by the city say police were called to the business at least 30 times in a short period of time recently. It also stated officers have had to call the Jackson Fire Marshal several times to shut the business down because of overcrowding.

Court documents show that the lounge didn’t have the proper licensing to operate and was flagged by the city for it back in May of 2024.

It was the killing of Treyvon McClinton, 23, on Jan. 4 that led police to push for the business to be declared a nuisance. A second person was also shot and survived.

This past Sunday’s shooting happened in the parking lot. Police said bullet fragments hit the man in the head, and he had a severe injury to his hand that required immediate surgery.

When the owners of Dynamic Lounge lost their license last year, the city gave them two options: to apply for a license as a “short-order restaurant,” which is what the previous license was for, or to resubmit a revised site plan for a nightclub.

The documents show that they didn’t take action to do either. They have a summons to appear in court next week for illegally operating a business.

Ward 5 Jackson Councilman Vernon Hartley said the business has been a headache for those in the community.

“We have a problem with the volume of cars in our community, with the music, with the litter, with the illicit acts sometimes and just a whole host of things,” said Hartley.

Hartley said they’ve met with ownership but haven’t seen much change.

16 WAPT crews were able to speak to the manager of the business, and he released the statement below:

“On the behalf Dynamic we would like to address the circumstances, Dynamic is really hurt about the incident that has taken place at Dynamic. At age 22, the owner has worked so hard to accomplish his achievements as a DJ while still attending college which now he is a senior at JSU. The Dynamic management realize as a business owner, no matter how much you try, or what you do to avoid situations something is going to happen regardless of if it’s big or small. Changes have been made to ensure that this will never happen again. We are praying for the families. We have fixed the issues and will only be only from 12pm-7pm.”

Social media posts and police reports show the business had been open until 2 a.m. and later.

