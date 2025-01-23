Former police officer charged after getting caught punching, hitting suspect

By Dillon Hudson

JONESBORO, Arkansas (KHBS/KHOG) — A former Jonesboro police officer has been charged with aggravated assault after being accused of punching, elbowing, and slamming the car door on a man being brought from the hospital to the county jail.

The altercation was captured on a camera inside Officer Joseph Tucker Harris’ patrol car.

Harris turned himself in to the Craighead County Jail on Tuesday. Jail records show he was booked at 9 a.m. and released on a $15,000 bond at 9:40 a.m.

Harris is being charged with aggravated assault, filing a false report, and third-degree battery.

The altercation that led to these charges happened in August 2024. A Craighead County deputy was on the scene when the incident happened. He reported his concerns about Harris’ behavior to his supervisor.

Harris was fired the next day.

Court documents show Harris’ trial is set for May 2026.

