Bomb squad finds ‘suspicious items’ in shooting suspect’s car: 2 men killed, officer shot

By Shaun Gallagher and Heidi Kirk

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — Raleigh police returned Wednesday to the scene of a deadly shooting that left two men — including the shooter — dead and an officer in critical condition.

The Raleigh Police Department called in its bomb squad and executed a search warrant on Wednesday on Antonio Rodrigues’ car on Democracy Street near Chapanoke Road, which is the site of Tuesday’s shooting.

Investigators found “suspicious items” inside the car after inspecting it with a robot. Police said other items found inside the car were not a threat.

During the search, police asked the public to avoid the neighborhood, and residents were asked to stay inside.

On Tuesday night, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the officer hospitalized in the shooting was out of surgery and in critical condition. Raleigh police had not identified the officer injured as of Wednesday afternoon.

Raleigh shooting: What we know about the suspect and victim

Police said that Rodrigues, 70, came to the home of his ex-wife, Jill Rohner, on Democracy Street, and shot John Rowe, 73.

Court records show Rohner had a restraining order against Rodrigues, who had multiple convictions for stalking and harassing his ex-wife.

The latest conviction came in 2024, which resulted in probation with stipulations that Rodrigues had to stay at least 300 yards away from Rohner.

Rohner declined an interview with WRAL News on Wednesday. However, she said Rowe was a retired family doctor who graduated from Yale. Rohner said Rowe leaves behind kids and grandkids in Durham.

A woman called 911 on Tuesday just after 5:30 p.m. to report a burglar. She told dispatchers she knew the suspect from a previous relationship.

Shortly after they arrived, officers said they heard shots coming from inside the home.

Radio traffic reveals that the suspect barricaded himself in the garage while firing shots.

Neighbor helps woman to safety during shooting, others share their experiences

Kayla Biesaga lives across the street from where the shooting happened. She was having dinner with her family on Tuesday night at her home.

Biesaga told WRAL News that Rohner ran across the street barefoot through the snow and hid behind a car as shots rang out. Biesaga’s family took Rohner inside to keep her safe.

“We were kind of hesitant about getting involved, but eventually my mom poked her head out and she said, ‘Get in here,’” Biesaga said. “She ran into our house and hunkered down with us while we waited everything out.”

Biesaga said, “She had no shoes on. It was starting to snow. She must have been so uncomfortable. I gave her a pair of my shoes actually because she didn’t have anything to wear. [I] gave her blanket. We were just really worried about her. It’s really scary.”

Biesaga said she was horrified for Rohner. Biesaga said she had only had one interaction with Rohner before.

“I’ve dated crazy guys in the past before that wouldn’t leave me alone,” Biesaga said.

Daniel Vimont lives a few doors down from the scene.

“We heard one shot,” Vimont said. “We weren’t sure if it was a gunshot or not, and then a few minutes later, [we] heard another shot. Then, we kind of started to get freaked out.”

Vimont says police were on the scene within minutes. He said police knocked on his door, and he watched the scene unfold from his window.

“We let probably at least five officers into our house,” Vimont said. “They [went] upstairs. We let them know where the windows are, and then we just stayed in the front of the house with the lights off.”

Vimont said police asked him and his roommates to leave their home as more shots rang out. Police told the group to run on foot away from the home.

“Luckily, some of the neighbors in the neighborhood let us in their house,” Vimont said. “We kind of hung out there for like an hour and a half until we got the all clear. [It was] so intense.”

Other neighbors of the Renaissance Park neighborhood said police asked them to seek safety in their own home. Kathryn Giltz is among those who stayed put.

“There [were] a number of moments of chaos where I wasn’t quite sure where I should be, to be in the safest position, especially as we continued to hear what we think are flash-bangs and probably some gunfire exchanged as well,” Giltz said.

Giltz said she is new to the neighborhood.

“We haven’t really been able to shake this all day,” she said. “It’s not a community where we could have ever imagined that this would happen.”

Drew Bost also hunkered down with other neighbors, as Wednesday’s police activity played out on screen.

“Dealing with young kids and stuff like that, it makes it even more tense of not trying to let them lean on any anxiety or stress,” he said.

