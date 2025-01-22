Racist and anti-semitic flyers spread in Flushing

By Tiffany Maddox

Click here for updates on this story

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) — Disturbing mailers passed out to some Flushing residents have shocked many residents, including state lawmaker and Flushing native Jasper Martus.

The state representative from the 69th House District was disappointed to learn the divisive letters were spread around the place he calls home. Martus’ grandfather received one.

“I’m disappointed and disgusted frankly,” said Martus.

Someone placed the flyers around Flushing around Jan. 18 and 19. Martus said someone drove up a main road, throwing pamphlets containing racist and anti-semitic messages to homes.

The messages included accusations that Jews own the slave trade, White lives matter and other statements that perpetuate hate.

“My grandfather collected it, shared it with me and I contacted the local police in Flushing,” Martus said.

The Flushing Police Department is investigating who placed the flyers and combing through doorbell camera footage. Authorities learned that the same pamphlets were discovered in New Lothrop recently.

Martus said some of his colleagues in other counties also received the same mailings. While the messages are not illegal, believes the flyers are still a problem.

“We’re entitled to free speech whether you agree or disagree with folks,” Martus said. “But with these people that are calling for violence against Jewish people, violence against those who aren’t White — if they feel so emboldened that they can drive down a main road disseminating their propaganda, what is the next step?”

He said Flushing continues to be a welcoming community and these acts aren’t acceptable. He has spoken to an area rabbi in the Flushing area and he will do all he can to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“That sort of hate and divisiveness is not tolerated in the city of Flushing, it’s not tolerated in Michigan and it’s not tolerated in this country,” Martus said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.