Police officer indicted and fired for unreasonable force by taser

By Jeremiah Estrada

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — Former Maui police officer Carlos Frate was indicted for unreasonable force in a tasing incident last January.

The 40-year-old Kihei man deployed his taser without legal justification on a person in a disorderly conduct incident. The incident happened on Jan. 6, 2024 in Kihei.

Frate was arrested and charged today after getting indicted. A two-count indictment was issued by a federal grand jury on Jan. 16, 2025.

This led to Frate’s termination earlier this year. He also falsified the police report in order to obstruct the investigation, according to the indictment.

“We hold ourselves to the highest standards of accountability and transparency,” said Chief of Police John Pelletier. “When our officers fall short of these standards, we must address those failures with impartiality and integrity. This referral underscores our commitment to ensuring justice and maintaining public trust.”

Frate is scheduled in court for his arraignment on Jan. 22. If he is convicted for these offenses, he could face up to 10 years in prison for the deprivation of civil rights charge and up to 20 years in prison for the false report charge.

“Our community deserves accountability. We are taking deliberate steps to reinforce our commitment to fair and equitable law enforcement practices, ensuring that every individual’s rights are upheld,” Pelletier added.

More information will be provided on this ongoing investigation.

