Celebrating Excellence: The 2025 Audrey H. Lawson IMPACT Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show

January 22, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — The spotlight will shine on nine extraordinary Houstonians at the Audrey H. Lawson IMPACT Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show on March 1, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. The annual event, hosted by The Women’s Guild of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, is set to take place at the Hilton Americas, downtown Houston. This year’s celebration, themed Celebrating our Legacy, Built on Style and Grace, promises an unforgettable experience, combining powerful leadership, community contributions, and inspiring fashion. The event’s honorees represent the heart and soul of Houston’s diverse community. They have made significant strides in their respective fields and contributed greatly to the betterment of the city. As part of this celebration, The Women’s Guild operates under the auspices of Together for Good Ministries, Inc. to ensure the continued success of educational outreach and community support programs. Proceeds are also used for scholarships of high school students.

Meet the 2025 Audrey H. Lawson IMPACT Awards Honorees:

1. Rev. Marcus D. Cosby, DMin Senior Pastor, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church – A dynamic spiritual leader, Rev. Cosby has made a profound impact on both the church and the greater Houston community through his ministry and advocacy. 2. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, PhD Houston City Council Member – A passionate advocate for education and public policy, Dr. Evans-Shabazz’s leadership is shaping Houston’s future for generations to come. 3. Terence Fontaine, EdD Executive Director of Aviation, Texas Southern University – Dr. Fontaine is fostering excellence in education and aviation, ensuring Texas Southern University is a leading force in developing tomorrow’s leaders. 4. Sharifa Glass, MD Pediatrician, The Vine Pediatrics and Lactation – Dr. Glass is a dedicated healthcare provider who nurtures the future of Houston’s children with compassion, expertise, and a commitment to wellness. 5. Tomikia LeGrande, EdD President, Prairie View A&M University – Dr. LeGrande is a trailblazer in higher education, leading Prairie View A&M University with vision, innovation, and a focus on community empowerment. 6. Borris L. Miles Texas State Senator – Senator Miles has been a tireless advocate for justice and equity, working to ensure that all Texans have access to the resources they need to thrive. 7. Edward Pollard Houston City Council Member – Councilman Pollard’s dedication to public service and his commitment to improving the lives of Houstonians make him an invaluable asset to the city. 8. Shawn Simmons, PhD Global Sustainable Procurement Manager, ExxonMobil – Dr. Simmons is leading the charge for environmental sustainability, ensuring that business practices contribute to a healthier planet. 9. Patricia Williams, PhD Clergywoman, Writer, and Pastoral Psychotherapist – Dr. Williams brings healing and wisdom to those in need, serving as a guiding light through her work as a writer and counselor.

A Legacy of Service and Style Founded by the late Audrey H. Lawson, co-founder of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, The Women’s Guild has been a driving force in the community for 62 years. Under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Marcus D. Cosby, The Guild has continued to support local initiatives, empowering individuals and families in the Third Ward and beyond. “The Women’s Guild is proud to honor this year’s recipients, individuals who have demonstrated leadership, compassion, and a commitment to making Houston a better place,” said Pamela Cormier, DNP, RN, President of The Women’s Guild. “Their legacy reflects the spirit of service and excellence that Mrs. Lawson envisioned when she founded this organization.”

Join the Celebration This year’s luncheon and fashion show will feature a vendor market and a stunning fashion show highlighting local retailers, making it a true celebration of Houston’s vibrant culture. As one of the most highly anticipated events in Houston, the Audrey H. Lawson IMPACT Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show attracts over 1,000 attendees each year, bringing together community leaders, business professionals, and supporters of The Women’s Guild’s mission.

Ticket Information and Sponsorship Opportunities Tickets for the event are available now! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be part of this inspiring afternoon. Purchase your tickets today through this link. Additionally, sponsorships and group tickets are available, offering unique opportunities to showcase your business or organization while supporting a worthy cause. Donations are also encouraged to help The Women’s Guild continue their vital work in the community. For more information, please contact The Women’s Guild at: wgimpactawards@gmail.com or call 281-940-4982.

About The Women’s Guild and Together for Good Ministries, Inc. The Women’s Guild of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, established in 1963, continues to serve as a pillar of support in the Third Ward and beyond. Through their impactful programs, The Women’s Guild has provided scholarships, housing assistance, and educational resources to countless individuals. Their partnership with Together for Good Ministries ensures that they are able to reach even more underserved communities in need. Houston Style Magazine readers, together for Good Ministries, Inc. focuses on providing outreach and resources to those experiencing socioeconomic hardships, making a meaningful difference in the lives of Houston’s most vulnerable populations.

