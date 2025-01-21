Woman pleads for her dog’s return after it was stolen with her car

By Caroline Foreback

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman is pleading for her dog’s safe return after it was stolen with her car while she stopped at a Starbucks Sunday evening.

Ciara Bryson stopped at the coffee shop on Pratt Street before work, but when she came back outside, her car, with her four-pound Yorkie, Harley, was missing.

“I just left her in the car because I knew I would be right back,” Bryson told WJZ.

Bryson, a first-year OBGYN resident at Sinai Hospital, said she was only inside the Starbucks for a few minutes when someone stole her car.

“I just want my dog back,” Bryson pleaded. “There’s nothing else I care about in this world right now other than getting my dog back.”

Bryson said that as of Monday afternoon, her car is still missing, and so is Harley.

“She can’t survive in this cold, she’s like a lap dog,” Bryson said. “She follows me everywhere, even to the bathroom. So I’m just really scared for her. She’s gotten me through a lot, med school was hard, and now as a first-year resident, she’s just always been with me this whole time.”

Bryson said she’s doing everything to find Harley, including spreading the word. She also filed a police report.

“If anyone sees a Yorkie out there, gets a new Yorkie as a gift, or sees one for sale or in the shelter, please reach out to me,” Bryson said. “I’m willing to give a reward at this point. I don’t care about anything else, I just want my dog returned to me safely.”

