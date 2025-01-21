Record snowfall could keep South Louisiana residents homebound for days, governor says

By Greg LaRose

Click here for updates on this story

Louisiana (KTBS) — The potential for record-breaking snowfall and extended sub-freezing temperatures across south Louisiana means residents could have to stay home for at least two days until conditions improve, state officials said Monday.

Gov. Jeff Landry, who had been in Washington, D.C, for President Donald Trump’s inauguration, returned to Louisiana earlier than expected and led a news conference at the headquarters of his Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The governor advised residents to finalize their preparations and monitor virtual.la.gov for the information on the winter weather impacts.

“It’s better to be over prepared than caught off guard,” Landry said.

The latest National Weather Service forecast calls for snowfall between 5-8 inches of snow along the Interstate 10 and 12 corridors, with levels slightly lower in coastal areas. Frozen precipitation is expected to start in the early hours of Tuesday and last throughout the day.

With snowy conditions forecast over such a broad area – “from the Sabine River to the Pearl, and from the coast to Alexandria,” state climatologist Jay Grymes said –residents should plan to shelter in place for at least two days.

The “worst-case scenario” could see some areas receive more than 10 inches of snow, he said, adding that Louisiana hasn’t seen a winter storm with such impact since the 1960s.

“Once we get above that critical 4-inch threshold, that effectively shuts down the state for at least a day or two,” Grymes said.

Widespread icy roads and compromised water systems are the most likely outcomes from the winter storm, according to the governor. It might be days before roads are cleared to allow the National Guard to bring water to areas with disabled water supplies.

New Orleans has already issued precautionary boil water advisories for portions of the city farthest away from its water purification plant on the east bank. In addition to the Sewerage and Water Board’s vulnerable, aging infrastructure, water pressure in New Orleans typically drops during deep cold spells when residents run a thin stream of water to keep exposed pipes from freezing.

Road conditions will worsen

According to the governor, ice-related road closures are expected to start with bridges across the Mississippi River and the four long spans over waterways — the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, Bonnet Carre Spillway, Atchafalaya Spillway and Interstate 55 over Manchac Swamp.

Joe Donahue, state transportation secretary, called the incoming weather a “very serious event” and said state road clearing crews will prioritize interstates and U.S. highways along with select alternative routes.

The state of Arkansas is sending dozens of slow-plow trucks and road salting vehicles, along with the personnel to operate them, to Louisiana, Landry said.

Updates on road closures in Louisiana will be posted at 511la.org, which can also be accessed through virtual.la.gov.

Frigid temperatures expected in North Louisiana While snow will largely be confined to areas south of Alexandria, officials caution that North Louisiana should plan for temperatures well below freezing through Friday. Wind chill could make it feel like the single digits, which increases threats for people, pets, pipes and plants.

The governor urged all state residents to ensure their heating systems are working properly and adequately ventilated to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Ovens and stoves, whether electric- or gas-powered, should not be used to heat homes, he added.

Space heater safety is also advised. The devices should be kept on the floor and at least three feet away from walls, curtains, furniture and anything flammable. It’s best to plug space heaters directly into wall sockets rather than surge protectors or extension cords.

Batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors should also be checked.

Airport status updates

Flights out of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport are prone to cancellation for at least Tuesday. Although nearly all airlines operating there have de-icing equipment, the airport does not have snow plows to clear its runways.

At Baton Rouge Metro Airport, United Airlines has temporarily suspended flights Tuesday, and American Airlines currently plans to operate flights in the morning as long as the weather permits, but delays and cancellations are possible. Delta Airlines had not announced any schedule changes as of late Monday afternoon.

Passengers are encouraged to monitor their airlines’ websites directly for the latest information on delayed and canceled flights, in addition to tracking road closures that might affect airport access.

– Julie O’Donoghue contributed to this report.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.