Hypothermic duck hunter saved by teen’s 911 call after fall into water, officials say

By Veronica Haynes

MARION, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A severely hypothermic duck hunter was rescued Monday morning after falling into the water from a boat in Marion, Massachusetts.

Marion’s emergency dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a man fell into the water from a boat about 200 yards offshore around 7:59 a.m. near Silvershell Beach.

First responders found a 19-year-old who had pulled himself back into his boat but was suffering from severe hypothermia, Marion officials said.

Harbormaster Adam Murphy took off his coat and other clothes and put them on the man to warm him, Marion officials said.

Once ashore, Marion firefighters provided the man with warming blankets and IV warming liquids. The man was then taken by ambulance to Tobey Hospital in Wareham to receive further medical care. His condition is unknown at this time, Marion officials said.

The initial investigation indicates that the man was duck hunting with a friend. The man’s 17-year-old friend was hunting from the shore when he noticed that the man was no longer in his boat and called 911. First responders said the teen’s call likely saved his friend’s life.

The air temperature was 21 degrees and the water temperature was 34 degrees at the time of the rescue.

