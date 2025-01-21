Former Upstate volunteer firefighter charged with arson, police say

By WYFF Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HONEA PATH, South Carolina (WYFF) — A former Honea Path volunteer firefighter is under arrest for arson.

Honea Path Police Chief Christopher Miller said Logan Nicholas Driver is charged with two counts of filing a false report and one count of third-degree arson.

Miller said Driver reported on Jan. 7 that someone was throwing a brick through the window of his house.

Then, on Jan. 9, Miller said Driver reported a burglary and malicious damage at his house, saying someone had broken in and damaged furniture.

Miller said on Jan. 18, Driver reported that someone set his truck on fire.

According to Miller, police became suspicious of Driver after the first two reports.

Driver led police to believe an ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend was behind the incidents, but Miller said police did not believe him.

Miller said a neighbor turned in a Ring doorbell video to the fire chief, who turned it over to police.

According to Miller, police brought Driver in for questioning, and he eventually confessed to all three crimes.

He remains in the Anderson County Detention Center with a $6,000 surety bond.

Miller confirmed Driver was a volunteer firefighter with the Honea Path Fire Department, and his background check was clean.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.