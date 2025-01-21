Concert for a Cause: Musicians host benefit for displaced LA fires musicians

By Pheben Kassahun

BUFFALO, New York (WKBW) — Buffalo musicians came together for a benefit concert to support Los Angeles musicians affected by recent wildfires.

The event, held at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, featured performances by five local bands.

All proceeds went to MusiCares, which aids displaced musicians in Los Angeles.

“If you have family members in the Los Angeles area, we feel your pain. It’s hard to be this far away and to be worried. There are resources like MusiCares that are trying to help people,” said Jeff Miers, the event organizer and a music journalist.

“My son is one of them. He’s a working musician in Los Angeles. Being his father, I’m feeling kind of powerless. I wanted to do something in Buffalo so well-known for being a place with a generous spirit,” Miers explained, highlighting his connection to the cause. “He’s okay. He’s safe but they’re going from AirBnB to AirBnB. They can’t go home. Their house didn’t burn but it was damaged. It’s full of debris. Sadly, a lot of it has been lost.”

Miers organized the event in about a week, showcasing the spirit of generosity and care that Buffalo is known for.

The concert featured performances by Organ Fairchild, Damone Jackson Outcome, Miller & the Other Sinners, Critt’s Juke Joint, and Tiger Chung Lee.

The benefit concert raised funds and demonstrated the solidarity and resilience of the music community across the nation.

“LA is resilient. It will rebuild but prayers in hoping everyone is safe,” Miers added.

