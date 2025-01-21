Blueprint Church: A Faith-Based Community Expanding in Houston

By Francis Page, Jr.

January 21, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, Texas, is a vibrant city filled with diverse cultures and religions. Amidst this spiritual tapestry, Blueprint Church has quickly gained momentum as a dynamic and growing congregation. With their unwavering faith and a commitment to spreading the love of Jesus, the church has seen remarkable growth and transformation, and now, they are stepping into a new chapter that will bring even more opportunities to impact the community. The anticipation is high as Blueprint Church prepares to move to a new location at Bayou City Event Center, located at 9401 Knight Rd., Houston, TX 77045, starting January 26, 2025.

A Year of Growth, Faith, and Big Dreams On January 19, 2025, Blueprint Church experienced a moment of profound excitement. The worship service was a memorable one, with emotions running high as the congregation worshiped together for the final time in their current space. Pastors Matthew and First Lady Falyn Davis shared a powerful message, and the worship team set the stage for an announcement that left everyone in awe: Blueprint Church was officially expanding and moving to a new home to accommodate their growing family. The announcement is more than just a physical move—it’s the evidence of God’s provision and an answer to the church’s prayers. As the Davis family reflects on this milestone, it’s clear that they are living the promise of Ephesians 3:20—”Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine.” With excitement in their hearts, Blueprint Church is prepared to meet new challenges and continue the work of spreading hope, faith, and the love of Jesus.

Join the Celebration: One Year Anniversary Service The one-year anniversary service at Blueprint Church will take place on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at their new home. The church is inviting everyone to join them in celebrating the goodness of God and the wonderful things He has done. The Bayou City Event Center will be the new hub for worship, community building, and outreach, offering a fresh and welcoming space to serve the greater Houston area.

Blueprint Church’s Commitment to Families and Community Blueprint Church is deeply committed to building an inclusive and safe environment where families and individuals can grow spiritually. For families, the church offers a vibrant and engaging program called The Garden Kids, which is designed to help children understand the Bible and grow in their faith through age-appropriate teachings, worship, and fun activities. The church takes the safety of its youngest members seriously, with all team members undergoing thorough background checks and training before serving. Beyond just offering childcare, The Garden Kids aims to create a nurturing and intentional space where kids can form friendships, learn God’s word, and experience the love of Jesus. As the church continues to expand, the children’s ministry will grow alongside it, providing an enriched experience that families can rely on.

The Dream Team: Serving with Purpose At Blueprint Church, volunteering is an essential part of the church culture. The Dream Team is the backbone of the church’s ministry, helping to serve with excellence in every area, from greeting newcomers to leading small groups and organizing events. Members of the church are encouraged to serve in at least two teams, ensuring that every need is met with care and dedication. Through serving, the Dream Team members are able to actively participate in transforming lives and making an impact in the community.

Faith, Giving, and Gratitude: Blueprint Church’s Approach to Stewardship Blueprint Church emphasizes the importance of prayer, tithing, and generous giving. The church teaches that financial giving is an act of worship and part of the stewardship process. By tithing regularly, individuals support the church’s mission and expand its reach, enabling Blueprint to continue making a difference in the lives of individuals and families in Houston. The church believes that God loves a cheerful giver, and as the congregation continues to give generously, they witness how God provides abundantly for every good work. The focus is not only on financial contributions but on the heart behind the giving, knowing that every act of kindness and generosity builds God’s Kingdom on earth.

Blueprint Church: A Vision for the Future With an inclusive vision and a heart for reaching the next generation, Pastor Matthew Davis and First Lady Pastor Falyn Davis are pioneering a movement of faith that connects people across cultural and generational lines. Their church is not just a gathering place but a transformational community—one that’s welcoming, diverse, and focused on creating opportunities for everyone to encounter God. From Matthew Davis’ dynamic leadership to the vibrant worship services and commitment to community, Blueprint Church is undoubtedly one of Houston’s most exciting faith-based organizations. As they continue to grow and move forward, they are leaving a lasting legacy and providing a blueprint for future generations of believers. Whether you’re a lifelong believer or new to the faith, Blueprint Church welcomes you with open arms to experience the love and grace of Jesus Christ. Join them on Sunday, January 26, 2025, as they celebrate their one-year anniversary and take another step in their mission to impact Houston and beyond with the gospel of Jesus Christ. Find Blueprint Church at: • Location: 9401 Knight Rd., Houston, TX 77045 • Service Times: Every Sunday at 10:00am and 12:00pm • Website: Blueprint Church

