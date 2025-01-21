A prison inmate writes a threatening letter to a judge

By Andrelika McMillian

PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — In May 2018, Roosevelt Sifford was charged with the murder of Carlos DaCosta during a burglary.

He was sentenced to 14 years.

In September of 2024, Sifford wrote and mailed a disturbing letter to the Palm Beach County courthouse addressed to Judge Deliah Weiss that stated:

“Honorable Deliah Weiss, I’m Roosevelt Sifford who you sentence in February 2021 Just to let you know I was sentence unjustly and you know I was innocent. I’m a big ranking blood gang member. You will get punished.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spoke with Judge Weiss in which she said she was only involved in Sifford’s case because she signed off on his plea deal. She also mentioned she now fears for her life and would like to prosecute.

Officers later interviewed Sifford while incarcerated, who denied writing any letters to Judge Weiss.

