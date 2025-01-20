Parishioner who worshipped alongside Martin Luther King Jr. remembers his impact on church

By Wakisha Bailey

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (KYW) — At the historic Calvary Baptist Church in Chester, Pennsylvania, a custodian continues to carry out the legacy of the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Calvary Baptist, in its heyday, was standing-room only. The late Rev. J. Pius Barbour led the congregation for over 41 years and mentored young pastors, including Dr. King.

Now 91 years old, Robert Ferguson saw King speak inside the church.

Ferguson wasn’t interested in listening to King’s sermons as a teenager. But he remembers the young preacher’s appearance as he stepped behind the podium.

“He would stand right up in here,” Ferguson said, pointing to the pulpit.

King attended Crozer Theological Seminary in Chester, near a small brick home where King and Barbour would have breakfast.

“You could smell the bacon and stuff when he comes through the ally,” said Ferguson, known by his church community as “Big Bob.”

Ferguson still arrives at Calvary Baptist Church every Sunday morning around 10 to open the doors before service. He has attended church there for more than 60 years.

“I came in about 1963,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson still drives the church van throughout Chester to pick up members, but that’s not his only job.

He’s also the church custodian. Last week, Ferguson opened the church doors as we listened to a reenactment of Dr. King’s last speech, “I’ve Been To The Mountain Top.”

Ferguson said even back then, he knew King was special.

“As I got older, I realized what he was talking about,” Ferguson said.

Whether working as a custodian, driving the church van, or slipping on his white gloves to usher before services, Ferguson obviously has a big heart.

