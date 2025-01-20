‘It feels amazing’: Animal rescue relieved following TikTok restoration

By Madison Myers

THORNTON, Texas (KXXV) — The recent but short-lived ban on the popular app ‘TikTok’ caused a stir both on social media and in our neighborhoods.

“We get so many supporters and donors through Tiktok,” said Director of Healing Heart Rehab Joy Bastow.

25News went to local animal rescue Healing Heart Rehab, which has more than 90,000 followers on the platform.

Healing Heart Rehab said for them – TikTok is more than just an app.

“It has taken our rescue across the United States and even the world. We have supporters and followers from all over. It has taken our small little nonprofit rescue and really expanded it across the world which has been great,” said Bastow.

Helping them raise thousands of dollars in donations and educate our community.

“We’ve also started trapping on Live just to be able to educate people and hopefully help stop animal cruelty,” said Bastow.

TikTok went ‘dark’ Saturday night, giving U.S. users this message, informing them the app was no longer available in the U.S. – and that they had plans to work with President Trump on a solution.

“We did our last live night and I got off for a little bit but before I could come back it was gone,” said Bastow.

25News spent time with Joy on Sunday morning as she attempted to get back on TikTok.

Shortly after that, TikTok was restored!

“It feels amazing to have it back. It would’ve been a huge impact if we would have lost this social media platform. It does so many amazing things for our animal rescue so I’m super pumped that it’s back,” said Bastow.

The app now thanking U.S. users for its support and patience and giving credit to President-elect Trump for its restoration.

A recent statement from TikTok reads:

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive,” the company said in a statement. “It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.” -TikTok

As for joy – she’s already made a return to her favorite app.

